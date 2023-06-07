Entertainment

Jared Leto climbs Berlin hotel without harness, leaves netizens shocked

Jared Leto climbed a Berlin hotel without harness

Jared Leto is known more for his antics rather than his career in acting and singing. The actor pulls off stunts ranging from amusing to weird in day-to-day life or on the red carpet. Recently, Leto was spotted climbing a hotel in Berlin without a harness. Although the Morbius actor climbed down the stone wall with ease without any injury, it got everyone talking.

Was it because of a collaboration with TikToker Younes Zarou?

This incident took place at Hotel De Rome in Berlin on Monday. The reason behind it is not revealed but TikToker Younes Zarou was present there and both of their teams were shooting some sequences. Fans speculated it might be part of a collaboration between the duo. Notably, Leto is an adrenaline junkie; earlier, he hopped in a car with NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick.

