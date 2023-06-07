Entertainment

Reasons why you shouldn't watch 'Manifest' finale season

Reasons why you shouldn't watch 'Manifest' finale season

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 07, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

'Manifest Season 4: Part Two' premiered on Netflix on June 2

Flight 828 returned mysteriously five years ago, and since then, the life of all its passengers has been nothing less than a puzzle. With the second part of Netflix's Manifest Season 4 out, will Ben Stone, Michaela Stone, and family be able to save the world from the death date? No matter what the answer is, here's why you shouldn't watch the finale season.

A half-heartedly written finale

The first season continues to be my favorite. The second part became a bit slow, followed by Season 3 and Season 4 Part-I which kept the interest going. However, the second part of the final season is nothing but a work of sloppy writing. It doesn't keep you gripped, screams "predictable" in every episode, and fails to match the bar set by previous seasons.

It could have been wrapped up in fewer episodes

It has a total of 10 episodes, similar to its predecessors. Some of the episodes have been dragged so much that by the end of it, you feel it should've been wrapped up in fewer episodes. One of the worst episodes that I kept forwarding till the very end, was the ninth episode. It's all talk, no drama, and barely any mystery to resolve.

It will question your sanity on multiple levels

It's no secret that the disappearance of Flight 828 had a lot to do with the "white light," described as the divine consciousness. Though this very theme made the series more interesting in the past, the finale season only makes you ask the makers "why?." Also, the season (especially the finale episode) has sent science and logic to another planet.

Appearance and disappearance of characters and plots

This season has shown many key characters including Zimmer, Captain Daly, and Fiona Clarke. Similarly, there are plot twists in the form of water that turns red, the locusts, and boil plagues. They get introduced in quick succession, and that is also how they disappear, making you wonder why were they introduced in the first place. These barely have any weightage to the story.