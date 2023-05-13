Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: Gear up for these releases

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 13, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Get ready to watch some exciting titles releasing this weekend on streaming platforms

The weekend is here and so is our list of titles gearing up for a release on OTT. A lot of exciting and engaging series and films are ready to stream online, starting this weekend. From historical dramas to crime thrillers and more, this week, you will be spoilt for choices. Scroll through the list and pick your favorite series/film to binge-watch.

'Hannah Gadsby: Something Special'

If you love watching comedy shows then get ready as Emmy Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning with a comedy special series. As she takes center stage to perform again, we promise you that the comedian will put up a worthy bone-tickling show. The comedy special started streaming on May 9 and is available to watch on Netflix.

'Royalteen: Princess Margrethe'

Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen's book Royalteen Prince Charming has formed the base for Netflix's new film. Titled Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, it is about the life of a princess who has been trying to lead a normal life in the midst of family chaos. Released on Thursday, it stars Elli Müller Osborne, Amalie Sporsheim, and Sammy Germain Wadi.

'Taj: Reign Of Revenge'

The first season of Taj: Divided by Blood ended on a cliffhanger. The makers have returned with its sequel. The periodical drama which narrates the story of Mughal Emperor Akbar and his three sons - Salim, Murad, and Daniyal, features Naseeruddin Shah and Aashim Gulati. It also stars Rahul Bose, Sanghya Mridul, and others. The sequel was released on Friday on ZEE5.

'Dahaad'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is ready to mark her OTT debut with the upcoming crime thriller Dahaad. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series will feature Sinha in a cop's role for the first time. The series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and will also feature actors Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah, and Vijay Varma.