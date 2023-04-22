Entertainment

Silambarasaran starrer 'Pathu Thala': When, where to watch on OTT

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 22, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

'Pathu Thala' will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 27

Silambarasaran TR's Tamil crime-neo noir thriller Pathu Thala is heading toward its OTT premiere in a few days! The film was released theatrically on March 30, 2023. It was directed by Obeli N Krishna and produced by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavel Raja, while the music was composed by music maestro AR Rahman. It will land on Amazon Prime Video on April 27.

Why does this story matter?

Pathu Thala is an adaptation of the 2017 Kannada film Mufit.

It was STR's first release of 2023, and his body transformation for it was also widely praised; he reportedly gained a lot of weight to do justice to his role in Pathu Thala.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, and Joe Malloori were also seen in pivotal roles in the gangster drama.





What is the plot of the action movie?

As per the makers, the film is "centered on the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Tamil Nadu's chief minister (Santhosh Pratap)." "Officer Shakthivel (Gautham Karthik) is tasked to find [him]... When his inquiry leads him to the notorious gangster - AG Raavanan (STR). To solve this case, Shakthivel decides to go undercover and steadily makes his way into the trusted circle of AGR."

Characters are complex, have shades of morality: Director

Krishna said, "With characters as complex as our protagonists, Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik played their parts brilliantly." "Like Ravana, they're not all bad but have shades of morality, a facet still redeemable which makes them even more captivating... I can't wait for the film to reach even more people...once it premieres on Prime Video India." It will stream in over 240 nations/territories.

