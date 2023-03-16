Entertainment

What to expect from Kajal Aggarwal's 'Ghosty' releasing tomorrow

What to expect from Kajal Aggarwal's 'Ghosty' releasing tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 09:30 am 1 min read

'Ghosty' is releasing this Friday

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film Ghosty is hitting the theaters this Friday and the advanced ticket sales have already commenced. In the recent past, horror comedy has been a successful genre across industries- be it Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 in Bollywood or Ballavpurer Roopkatha in the Bengali film industry. Ghosty is touted to be a horror comedy-drama and Aggarwal will don a cop's role.

Comedy, horror, and good music

With the teaser and other stills, the film promises a roller coaster ride which makes it a perfect weekend watch with friends and family. By the look, it seems that it would be a cop trio working to debunk something "ghosty." The film's music is by Sam CS and we can definitely expect a refreshing album from the upcoming film.

Twitter Post

#Ghosty - This week release in cinemas.



Booking Open Now.



Kajal Agarwal - YogiBabu pic.twitter.com/1NKhQsn5Qy — Kollywood V2Cinemas  (@V2Cinemas) March 15, 2023