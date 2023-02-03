Entertainment

Boney Kapoor reveals truth about Janhvi Kapoor's Tamil debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 03, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor's producer-father Boney Kapoor has finally addressed the rumors over her debut in Tamil cinema

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news lately. It is not for her rumored relationship or gym looks but for her Tamil debut. Rumor has it that the Mili actor is gearing up for her debut in Tamil cinema. Now, official word on these rumors is finally out, and by none other than her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Why does this story matter?

As per the buzz that had been doing rounds in the entertainment industry for a while now, Kapoor has reportedly been approached for director N Linguswamy's upcoming film Paiyaa 2, opposite Arya.

Given the increasing work collaboration between Bollywood and South Indian actors, these rumors about Kapoor spread like wildfire bringing a wave of excitement to her fandom.

No Tamil debut for Kapoor yet, clarified Boney

Taking to social media on Friday, the 67-year-old producer rejected the rumors about his actor-daughter's Tamil debut. In a tweet that he put out early Friday morning, addressing the media, Boney Kapoor wrote: "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors."

This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 3, 2023

Other rumors around Kapoor's South debut

Apart from her Tamil debut, it is also being speculated that Kapoor will mark her Telugu debut opposite Jr. NTR in an untitled project. The movie reportedly will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. While there is no official confirmation on it yet from the makers of the film or the actor(s), reports claim Kapoor has already signed the deal.

Kapoor's professional front

Speaking of her professional front, Kapoor was last seen Mili. This was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili, which also starred Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles, was produced by Boney under his banner. The project was released in theaters in November 2022. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.