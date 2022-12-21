Entertainment

'Vanangaan': Arun Vijay likely to replace Suriya in Bala directorial

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 21, 2022, 11:44 am 2 min read

Suriya opted out of 'Vanangaan' earlier this month

Just a while ago, it was announced that Tamil actor Suriya is stepping out of director Bala's upcoming venture Vanangaan. While the makers have not yet announced who would come on board to replace Suriya in the movie, it is being reported that actor Arun Vijay has given his nod to play the role. Read on to know more about the latest development.

Why does this story matter?

The film made the headlines when it was launched as it would've marked Suriya and Bala's reunion after more than a decade. But to the disappointment of fans, it did not happen.

Bala, who is known for movies with gut-wrenching twists, is one of the most critically acclaimed filmmakers of Kollywood. So, if Vijay comes on board the movie, it'll be an interesting turn.

Atharvaa was also considered for the role?

Initially, reports suggested that Bala held talks with Atharvaa (100) to play the role. To recall, Bala and Atharvaa have collaborated in the past for the movie Paradesi, which received laurels. But let us wait until the makers announce the lead's name officially. Besides the male lead, the film will also feature Telugu actor Krithi Shetty and Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju in important roles.

Here's what Bala said about Suriya opting out

Earlier this month, Bala announced that Suriya will no longer be a part of the movie. He released a statement that read, "I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya." "[But] both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project," the statement added.

Suriya's production banner responded, too

Reacting to Bala's statement, the Twitter profile of Suriya's production label 2D Entertainment also confirmed the news. The post read, "Respecting the opinion and feelings of Bala brother, both Suriya and 2D Entertainment have decided to opt-out of Vanangaan. We will always stand by Bala and his decisions." Let us wait and see who gets to replace Suriya in the upcoming movie.

