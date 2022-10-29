Entertainment

Rajinikanth signs two new projects, to be launched in November

Rajinikanth signs two new projects, to be launched in November

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 29, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

Superstar Rajinikanth has signed a two-film deal with Lyca Productions

Even as we await the release of Rajinikanth's next film, Jailer, the superstar has reportedly signed his next two projects with Lyca Productions. While there is no official announcement of the two-film deal yet, photos of Rajinikanth with the Lyca Productions team are going viral on social media. Reportedly, both projects will be made on a high budget. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tamil superstar's last film was Annaatthe (2021), which was a box office dud; it received negative feedback from fans and critics alike.

Before Annaatthe, he was seen in Darbar, which also failed to make a mark at the box office.

Since Lyca Productions recently delivered a hit in the form of Ponniyin Selvan I, a lot is riding on these upcoming Rajinikanth starrers.

Details Pooja ceremony to take place on November 5

As per a tweet by producer BA Raju's team, a pooja ceremony for both upcoming films will be held in Chennai on November 5. The two projects will also be officially announced on the same day. While there is no official confirmation yet, reports say that Rajinikanth is teaming up with filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Cibi Chakaravarthi as part of the two-film deal.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tweet

#Thalaivar @rajinikanth Signed two films with LYCA PRODUCTIONS ,Pooja For the Both films will happen on NOV 5 in Chennai! 🤩🔥



Thalaivar #Rajinikanth with Lyca Chairman #Subaskaran , Lyca Head #Tamilkumaran Deputy chairman #Premsivasamy! ⭐@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/wWtuECgyjc — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 28, 2022

Information All you need to know about 'Jailer'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, known for helming Beast and Doctor. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose its music. While the leading lady's name is still under wraps, the makers had earlier officially welcomed Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu on board. Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project, which marks the 169th outing of Rajinikanth.

Updates Lyca Productions is also backing Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'

On the other hand, Lyca Productions is backing Kamal Haasan's much-awaited movie Indian 2. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth in key supporting roles, the film is helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar. Initially, the sequel was shelved owing to an on-set accident and issues between the director and the producers. But the issues were resolved later, and the film was revived.