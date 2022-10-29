Entertainment

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa 2020 drugs case: NCB files 200-page chargesheet

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 29, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

The couple was arrested briefly in 2020 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani_digital)

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai unit on Saturday filed a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a two-year-old drugs case. To recall, they were arrested in 2020 after they confessed to the possession and consumption of cannabis. In 2020, the NCB stated that 86.5 grams of cannabis was recovered from the celebrity couple's house during a raid.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, his fans across the country demanded a thorough probe be conducted into his tragic death. The actor reportedly died by suicide.

The case was handed over to central investigative agencies like the CBI and the NCB.

During the NCB's drugs angle probe, names of several celebrities came up, including Singh and Limbachiyaa.

Details Couple was arrested, granted bail in 2020

In 2020, NCB officials disclosed that Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa admitted to having consumed ganja (cannabis). The couple was arrested on November 21, 2020, and granted bail by a Mumbai court two days later on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each. They were booked under NDPS Act Sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involving a small quantity of drugs), 8(c) (possession of drugs), and 27 (consumption of drugs).

Information Other celebrities who were probed in the case

The NCB grilled many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, during its probe into the drug angle in SSR's death case. Sushant's alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty were also arrested by the agency following several rounds of investigations. They were later granted bail in the case.

Updates Singh, Limbachiyaa are parents to 6-month-old boy

Meanwhile, in April 2022, Singh and Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy, Lakshya, who is now six months old. Singh is currently hosting a singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022. The celebrity couple previously hosted another show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Earlier this year, the duo also launched the third season of their own comedy game show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.