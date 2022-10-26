Entertainment

Happy birthday Amala Paul: Unmissable performances of the actor

Amala Paul celebrates her 31st birthday on Wednesday

South actor Amala Paul turned 31 on Wednesday and what's a better day than today to celebrate her? With her bold performances and critically acclaimed story selections, the actor has occupied a place in South India, especially Kollywood which we are sure, will age well. Here are some of her unmissable performances to watch on this special day.

#1 'Aadai'

Paul made headlines when she starred in Aadai, which spoke about the mulla vari (Tax for women to cover their breasts) in ancient India. Paul appeared nude in a scene and it was lauded as one of the boldest scenes in Tamil cinema. Directed by Rathna Kumar, the film also stars Ramya Subramanian in an important role. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Raatchasan'

Raatchasan directed by Ram Kumar is a psycho-thriller led by Vishnu Vishal. The film has Paul playing a school teacher and the romantic interest of the leading man. One of the most critically acclaimed films of Kollywood, it was also remade in Hindi as Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Raatchasan is available on the OTT platform Sun NXT.

#3 'Deiva Thirumagal'

A remake of the Hollywood movie I Am Sam, Deiva Thirumagal has "Chiyaan" Vikram as the central character, while Paul played a pivotal role. She played the role of a school correspondent. The film is about a mentally challenged man and his battle to acquire legal rights for the custody of his daughter. The AL Vijay directorial is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 'Cadaver'

Cadaver is Paul's most recent outing, which had a direct premiere on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar. The film has Paul playing Bhadra, a police surgeon, who gets involved in the investigation of a high-profile murder case. Directed by Anoop Panicker, the film also stars Bigg Boss Tamil fame Riythvika Panneerselvam, and actors Harish Uthaman and Munishkanth in important supporting roles.