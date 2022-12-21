Entertainment

SRK only Indian in 'Empire's list of 50 Greatest Actors

SRK only Indian in 'Empire's list of 50 Greatest Actors

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 21, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan became the only Indian actor to feature in 'Empire Magazine's list of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been included in Empire Magazine's prestigious list of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time. Khan, who has been in Bollywood for over three decades, is the only Indian actor to make it to the list for his diverse filmography. This has been chosen via a poll by the readers of the esteemed magazine.

Why does this story matter?

Empire is an esteemed British film magazine that has been hailed by its readers for a long time. Featuring on a curated list of a magazine like this is like a new feather in the cap.

Khan has been one of India's top global icons. Apart from his acting skills, he is known for his philanthropy, business acumen, and sheer wit in interviews.

Other actors on the list

The magazine took to Twitter and wrote, "Empire's list of the 50 greatest actors of all time - revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you." It mentioned that the actors have not been ranked in any particular order. Several renowned actors from Robert De Niro to Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep to Florence Pugh feature in the list.

Khan's notable works

The list mentions some of Khan's work which they hail under notable roles. The roles mentioned were Devdas Mukherji (Devdas), Rizwan Khan (My Name Is Khan), Rahul Khanna (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), and Mohan Bhargava (Swades). Among the work mentioned, it shows the flavor of his varied filmography as it ranges from period dramas to social dramas to romantic comedies.

Twitter Post

Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of all time – read the list now: https://t.co/zvvo1xHzFX pic.twitter.com/rEMFvG0yCP — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 20, 2022

King Khan is gearing up for his next film

Khan is currently gearing up for his return on celluloid after four long years. His next acting venture Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone releases on January 25, 2023. This will be an action thriller, a genre that Khan loves doing but has not ventured into a lot, yet. This also marks the fourth installment in Yash Raj Films' spy universe.