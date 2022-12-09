Entertainment

Twitter goes gaga as Vicky-Katrina celebrate first wedding anniversary!

Dec 09, 2022

'VicKat' are celebrating the first year of their marriage!

B Town's favorite couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first year of togetherness on Friday (December 9). The couple had a hush-hush romance and tied the knot at the Royal Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members. Fans of both actors have joined in the celebrations! Here's how they are commemorating the day.

Kaushal and Kaif are one of the leading couples in Bollywood and enjoy an immense fan following on social media.

Each time they post something in each other's appreciation, their posts go viral within seconds, thanks to their fan clubs.

Their love story is also special since it was extremely guarded, away from the glare of the media, and culminated in a dreamy wedding.

Fans have shared images, videos, edits for their favorite actors

Hashtags #VickyKaushal, #KatrinaKaif, and #Vickat have been amongst the top trends on Twitter since Friday morning, and "VicKat" fans have been posting images and videos of the couple, showering love and affection on the duo. One such fan compiled several pivotal moments from the couple's life—right from the time they were strangers to their first appearance together after marriage to their gorgeous wedding photos.

Couple posted beautiful, unseen photos of each other

Meanwhile, Kaushal and Katrina Kaif treated their fans by uploading never-seen-before photos and professing their love via Instagram. Kaif posted two photos and a quirky video where Kaushal could be seen dancing alone. She wrote, "My ray of light. Happy one year." Kaushal, too, wrote, "Time flies...but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one-year of marriage to us."

What's brewing on the acting front?

Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the actioner Tiger 3. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in the pipeline. Kaushal, who last appeared in and as Sardar Udham, will next appear in Govinda Naam Mera on December 16. He is also shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.