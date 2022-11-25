Entertainment

Tiger Shroff joins Karan Johar's DCA

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff amicably parted ways with Collective Artists Network

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff amicably parted ways with Collective Artists Network (formerly known as KWAN) after eight long years. The Heropanti actor will now be managed by Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). DCA is home to many actors in Bollywood. From Shanaya Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia to Nushrratt Bharuccha to Roadies fame Varun Sood, all are managed by the agency.

Why does this story matter?

Talent management agencies are an important part of actors, cricketers, and other celebrities. Shroff is one of the leading actors who has become synonymous with the action genre in Hindi films.

Many actors are amicably parting their ways with their talent agencies after years of association.

Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra are the recent ones to part ways.

Why did Shroff part ways with KWAN?

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that the association amicably ended after eight years. The source also said that Shroff reached greater heights while working with Collective Artists Network. The source stated, "They always shared a great relationship that went beyond the usual professional, contractual, and business aspects. Actual friendships and emotional bonds were made which are sure to last a lifetime."

More about Johar's talent management agency

DCA is the brainchild of Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh. The latter is the brother of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has expanded its business to other forays like Dharmatic Entertainment which handles the OTT production of the company, meanwhile, DCA deals with the talent management of B-town. It also manages actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Future projects of Shroff

Shroff will be reuniting with his Heropanti co-actor Kriti Sanon for Ganapath: Part One. This film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Shroff also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, he will also have a cameo appearance in Atlee's Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. He was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2 starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.