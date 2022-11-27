Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap opens up about battling depression, suffering heart attack

Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his battle with depression

Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his battle with depression, which also led to a heart attack, after the shooting of his film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat got delayed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The ace director opened up about his health issues to The Indian Express during an interview. He is currently gearing up for his next release in January 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Kashyap is a path-breaking filmmaker and has put Indian cinema on the world map in recent times.

He started off as a writer and, with time, has delivered some amazing films like Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and more.

Earlier, Kashyap spoke about his battle with alcoholism. Recently, several Bollywood celebrities have opened up about health struggles, hence creating awareness among fans.

Suffering from depression and bouncing back to work

Kashyap told TIE, "I didn't know how to deal with it. Then slowly, I crawled back." He said he still went on to make Dobaara because he doesn't make money spinners and hence couldn't sustain his team. He emphasized not having the luxury of sitting and waiting for projects. He also spoke about going to rehabilitation thrice, and after that, having a heart attack.

Dynamic with his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap

Kashyap spoke about his web series Tandav getting into trouble and quitting Twitter. He said that he went completely into a shell after this incident. He also opened up about his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap getting anxiety attacks after being trolled on social media and receiving rape threats. Kashyap also mentioned he figured out his dynamics with Aaliyah while filming Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

On the work front

Kashyap's recent directorial Dobaara wasn't well received and had tanked at the box office. He will be making an acting comeback with the Tamil film One 2 One and produced Two Sisters and a Husband, starring filmmaker Avani Rai. Reportedly, Kashyap will be collaborating with Kriti Sanon for an untitled revenge drama with shades of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill and Rekha's Khoon Bhari Maang.