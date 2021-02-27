Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has written a long post on Instagram opening up about allegedly receiving rape threats on social media. She also talked about contemplating to delete her account as she "never felt more frightened." For the unversed, Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter with his first wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj. Here's more on what she said.

Details What did Aaliyah say about the alleged harassment

Talking about the threats, she wrote, "The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments." "I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram," she added.

Quote Aaliyah slammed the 'rape culture'

She further wrote, "I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women...in one way or the other (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is what Aaliyah posted

Instagram post A post shared by aaliyahkashyap on February 27, 2021 at 1:45 pm IST

Context Aaliyah had posted some pictures in lingerie

Aaliyah had posted some pictures of herself in lingerie in what looked like a brand collaboration. After that, her account was allegedly flooded with nasty comments and messages. She said people called her a "prostitute" and asked for her "rate." She called out the hypocrisy of people who attend candle marches for rape victims but "won't protect a woman while she's alive."

Information She had faced something similar in 2019

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Aaliyah has been subjected to online harassment. In 2019, she had allegedly received rape threats from a social media user after which Anurag filed a complaint. It is unclear if she would seek legal help this time.

Support Star kids, followers extend support to Aaliyah