Who's Lobo, DC character 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa might play next

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 08, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as CEOs of DC Studios, there are significant changes being made in terms of content generation. A new report by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that actor Jason Momoa might star as Lobo after finishing his stint in the Aquaman series. Warner Bros. DC Studios is currently going through a shift in structure.

Why does this story matter?

DC Studios is one of the most famous production companies that have produced some amazing films. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes, although DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has not been supremely successful.

This new shuffle in structure is extremely important for its massive fan base.

Future steps will be an interesting watch.

Lobo is a 'foul-mouthed cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter'

The report said Momoa would lead another movie or franchise. "The character of Lobo, a foul-mouthed cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter, has been mentioned in connection with Momoa." Momoa posted a video expressing excitement about landing a much-awaited role, without mentioning anything, and coincidentally, Gunn also posted a picture of Lobo on Mastodon. Notably, Gunn has an affinity for characters that are underutilized.

When did Lobo mark his onscreen debut?

The character Lobo in DC Comics was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. It's an alien hailing from a utopian planet named Czarnia. The character made its screen debut with the TV series Krypton in 2019. Lobo clashed and cooperated with Superman and encountered Batman. He has also fought Aquaman. Momoa playing the character would give such a meta feel to the viewers.

Significant shift in DC Studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new CEOs are currently remodeling the banner and looking forward to reshaping its future. Films like Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 stand canceled. The former was already announced. Warner Bros. might reshuffle every actor playing roles in the DCEU. Matt Reeves's Batman and Todd Philips's Joker will not be remodeled though.