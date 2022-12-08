Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away aged 80

Dec 08, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away, aged 80

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday, aged 80. She was suffering from a prolonged illness. As per reports, she was not keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi. Geeta Devi is survived by three sons and three daughters, including the Shool actor. May she rest in peace.

Bajpayee's spokesperson's statement

As per the actor's spokesperson, she passed away on Thursday at 8:30am. The cause of the death is not disclosed yet. It read, "Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital." Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away last year in October in Delhi.

Early days of Bajpayee

Bajpayee hails from Belwa, in the West Champaran district of Bihar. He got enrolled in the National School of Drama in Delhi and later went to Mumbai to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming an actor. The Family Man actor is considered to be one of the best in the country and is known for spontaneity. Over years, he has donned many iconic roles.

'Aligarh,' 'Satya': Bajpayee has been part of iconic films

The actor has donned many iconic roles. He was part of films like Shool and Satya in the late '90s which changed the due course of Indian Cinema. His portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre is considered a gem. His portrayal of Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur is remembered by all. His role in Aligarh and Bhonsle was widely loved by the viewers, too.

Future projects of Bajpayee

Bajpayee will be next seen in Season 3 of the acclaimed series The Family Man. A poster of his next film Bandaa was revealed recently. He also has Gulmohar in the pipeline, starring alongside Sharmila Tagore. He wrapped up his shoot for Despatch earlier this year. The film also stars Shahana Goswami and Rituparna Sen, and is helmed by Kanu Behl.