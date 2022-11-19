Politics

AAP's Satyendar Jain gets massages in jail; video goes viral

Nov 19, 2022

In October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted evidence to a Delhi court, claiming that Jain lived a luxurious life inside the jail

A video of imprisoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain receiving a massage inside Tihar Jail has been going viral on social media. Numerous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have shared the video, slamming the AAP over Jain allegedly enjoying "special treatment." In October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too submitted evidence to a Delhi court, claiming Jain lived a luxurious life in jail.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tihar Jail has once again become a topic of discussion, this time for allegedly "ensuring luxurious facilities" to the jailed Delhi minister.

Previously, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from Tihar Jail for reportedly helping Sukesh Chandrasekhar "live a luxurious life inside the jail" in exchange for Rs. 12.5 crore.

Notably, Sukesh claimed that he gave Jain Rs. 10 crore as "protection money."

Video Video of Jain receiving massage inside jail from September

The aforementioned video of Jain in Tihar Jail was reportedly recorded by a CCTV camera at around 1 pm on September 13. According to the stamp on the footage, it was recorded in the jail's "W-5 Cell-1 A Block." In this short video, an individual can be seen giving Jain a foot massage with oil as the Delhi minister goes through some documents.

Information Clip shared by BJP spokesperson

The video was posted on Twitter by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla; it showed Jain receiving a massage while lying on a bed comfortably. This clip surfaced only a few days after Ajit Kumar—superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 7—was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Jain.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of Satyendar Jain receiving massage inside jail

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Quote VVIP facilities allowed for Jain: Poonawalla

Poonawalla also claimed that all jail rules had been thrown out of the window, with Jain receiving VVIP treatment. "Head massage, foot massage, on multiple days and VVIP facilities...also gets mineral water inside jail. This is not given to any other prisoner but this person who has not got bail for the last five months is being given this kind of treatment," he alleged.

Reactions Corrupt person getting VVIP facilities: BJP leader

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, during a press conference, has stated that corruption is rampant in the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. "You created the party to combat corruption and end VVIP culture. But here, a corrupt person is getting all facilities," Bhatia stated. However, AAP members have claimed that Jain had permission for his treatment in jail, including acupressure, owing to his medical condition.

Context Why was Satyendar Jain arrested?

On May 30, the ED arrested Jain under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was detained for alleged money laundering and holding assets disproportionate to his actual income from February-May 2017. The ED also attached Rs. 4.81 crore-worth immovable property owned by private firms allegedly linked to Jain's family.