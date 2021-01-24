It's really a risky step to take when one of the most popular and happening superhero franchises instills sex as the main concept. Amazon Prime Video's The Boys is that venture which is swimming against the tide to include a controversial mini-series of The Boys comics, that showcases a giant orgy of all the superpowered characters in the series. Here are more details.

Mini-series 'Herogasm' was a mini-series published in 2009 by Dynamite Entertainment

The Boys, written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, jumped ship from DC Comics to Dynamite Entertainment in 2007. In 2009, Dynamite Entertainment published a mini-series called Herogasm, which deals with the superheroes taking time out of their hectic world-saving duties to engage in drug addiction and a lot of sex in an island resort.

Concept It is also a spoof of shared universe superhero storytelling

That is where the challenge is, as Herogasm is a satirical take on the ever-increasing popularity of giant superhero franchises such as DC and Marvel making all its overpowered characters assemble to fight a common evil. Here, the superheroes assemble to have fun! Adapting such an NSFW topic for mainstream entertainment is a daunting task, which showrunner Eric Kripke understands well.

Goal Kripke was planning this since Season 1 ended

Fresh after the success of the first season of The Boys on the streaming platform, Kripke had participated in a Reddit AMA in 2019, where he discussed how his team of writers is planning to include the sexually explicit comic run in Season 3. He said he "needed to figure out our twist on it, so it's not just an hour of hardcore porn."

Details Show creator tweeted a pic of the 'Herogasm' script

Recently, Kripke took to Twitter to share an image of the script of episode no. 306 named Herogasm, to be written by Jessica Chou. His caption reflected his excitement as he wrote how "everyone dared me to make this episode. CHALLENGE MET MOTHERF---ERS." Chou, who is also a co-producer for the Amazon original series, calls the episode "glorious madness".