'Wonder Woman 3' stands canceled; DC Studios reshapes future

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 08, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

New DC heads are reshaping future of the studio

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new honchos of DC Studios are working towards reshaping the future of the banner. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the makers have shelved the already announced Wonder Woman 3, a follow-up to Man of Steel, and will end the Aquaman series with the second film in 2023. Here's more.

DC Studios and Marvel Studios are two of the most famous production companies that have been producing some amazing films. Both companies have a mass following and their superheroes and characters have a significant style and different feel.

DCEU enjoys a massive fan base and over time, people loved the work.

As this marks a new turn, it will be an interesting watch.

Warner Bros. and Snyder's vision did not match

As per reports, Gunn and Safran aim to conclude the DCEU started by Zack Snyder a decade back. Warner Bros. and Snyder's visions never matched as the latter wanted to make darker movies and the former wanted more colorful movies. It seems that the makers want to go back to recasting main characters and engage more fans in the cinematic universe.

Curiously, Gadot thanked fans for supporting 'Wonder Woman' recently

Per THR, director Patty Jenkins was aware of the recent developments. Apparently, Jenkins had finished the outline of the story. However, it's not known whether lead star Gal Gadot was aware. In an unprompted tweet, Gadot thanked fans for showering love and support, assuring them of an exciting "next chapter." Reportedly, Warner Bros. is not moving forward with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, too.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

'The Batman' and 'Joker' will not be remodeled though

Gunn and Safran are not remodeling or touching director Matt Reeves's The Batman. It also has spinoff series and sequels in the development stage. The series falls out of DCEU though. Just like Reeves's Batman, Todd Philips's critically acclaimed Joker featuring Joaquin Phoenix is also about to get a sequel and the film is not a part of the DCEU, as well.