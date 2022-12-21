Entertainment

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar expecting their first child; details inside

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 21, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together, announced the couple through a video on social media

Actor Gauahar Khan and her influencer husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together, announced the former by sharing a lovely video on her social media. In the video, adorable caricatures of Khan and Darbar are shown riding a motorbike. The announcement comes as the words read, "One became two, when Z met G. And now the adventure continues, as we become three!"

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Darbar got married in December 2020. The couple's love story began at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown, and within a few months, it transcended into a beautiful marriage.

They have been married for two years and would be celebrating their second anniversary on Sunday, December 25.

With the pregnancy announcement, they have joined the club of new Bollywood parents.

Check out the adorable announcement video here

Congratulations poured in for the couple

After Khan and Darbar made the happy announcement, the couple's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from family, friends, and their fandom. Taking to the comments section, actor Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "I knew, I knew looking at your posts lately, so happy for u guys..." Actor Amit Tandon also wished them saying, "Congratulations and lots of love to all THREE of you."

Khan and Darbar's love story at a glance

When the two first a grocery store, Khan didn't pay much attention to Darbar. However, after a few days passed by, he slipped into her DMs on social media. Soon, they started seeing each other, leading to romantic dinner dates and drives. Darbar popped the question to Khan on her birthday in August, and the two got married in December.

Khan joins the list of Bollywood mommies

The year 2022 has seen several actors announcing their pregnancies. From Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu, and more, many female actors have welcomed their firstborns. Recently, filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya also announced that they are expecting a baby. They shared adorable pictures and also held a baby shower for Priya which saw many South superstars in attendance.