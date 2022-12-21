Entertainment

Happy birthday Tamannaah: Her must-watch movies, where to watch them

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 21, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at some of Tamannaah Bhatia's must-watch movies

Movie star Tamannaah Bhatia turned a year on Wednesday and no day is better than today to celebrate her! If you are one of the fans who is bowled by her exceptional dancing skills and acting prowess and want to watch more of her films, here are some of her unmissable performances and where to watch them. Read on.

'Baahubali: The Beginning'

Though Bhatia played a cameo role in the second installment of the epic drama Baahubali, the first installment of the SS Rajamouli directorial has the actor playing an important role. In fact, the whole plot starts off with her adventures as Avantika. Also starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, the film is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

'Fun and Frustration'

The two-part franchise Fun and Frustration released in 2019 and 2022 has Bhatia playing a role that displays her comical prowess. Also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Mehreen Pirzada, and Ravi Teja, this is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film revolves around the four leading characters and their extremely desperate attempts at becoming rich. The hilarious movies are available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

'Paiyaa'

Tamil movie Paiyaa starring Bhatia and Karthi is a romantic drama directed by N Lingusamy. The film is about the central characters' car journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai and how they eventually fall in love with each other. The songs of the movie are pretty iconic and are found in the playlist of Kollywood fans even today. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Oopiri'

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Oopiri aka Thozha stars Bhatia, Karthi, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is about a quadriplegic multi-billionaire, who hires a prisoner on parole as his caretaker. How his life changes after the entry of the convict make the rest of the story. The comedy-drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.