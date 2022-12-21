Entertainment

Happy birthday Govinda: 5 iconic films of 'Hero No. 1'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 21, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

As Govinda turned 59 on Wednesday (December 21), take a look at some of his best films

Every '90s kid will agree that there is none but Govinda who is the ultimate king of comedy. From his extraordinary dance moves to making us laugh with his nuances and his ability to make the audience cry, Govinda has a huge fan following across age groups. On Govinda's 59th birthday on Wednesday (December 21), here are five of his many iconic films.

'Raja Babu' (1994)

Helmed by David Dhawan, Raja Babu is one of the most loved films of Govinda's career. Starring him and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role, the film's stellar cast also included actors Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Gulshan Grover. The superhit film was said to be inspired by Rasukutty, a Tamil film that was released in 1992.

'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' (1999)

Starring Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, Haseena Maan Jaayegi featured Kapoor and Pooja Batra as the female protagonists. The film saw Govinda and Dutt as brothers who try to woo their respective partners. Govinda was seen in a double role as he also played the role of his uncle. Released in the year 1999, the film also starred Anupam Kher.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (1998)

Govinda bagged two awards for this film for best actor in a comic role. Although Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred him and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead (and in double) roles, it was Govinda whose performance outshined everyone else's acting, including that of Bachchan. Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan were seen as the female lead protagonists in the film.

'Hero No. 1' (1997)

One of the hit jodis of the '90s was of Govinda and Kapoor. Another blockbuster film that this duo delivered is Hero No. 1 which starred many actors including Shakti, Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, and many others. The film, directed by Dhawan, borrowed its theme from Rajesh Khanna-starrer Bawarchi, which itself was a remake of the Bengali film Golpo Holeo Sotti.

'Coolie No. 1' (1995)

A Hindi remake of a Telugu film Chinna Maaplai which was released in the year 1993, Coolie No. 1 is another superhit film of Govinda's career, featuring Kapoor as his leading lady. Co-starring Khan and Shakti in supporting roles, it bagged Govinda a special jury award of Performer of the Year from Star Screen Awards. The film was directed by Dhawan.