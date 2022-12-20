Entertainment

Ashneer Grover to feature in 'Pitchers' Season 2; watch promo

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 20, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

Ashneer Grover will be seen in 'Pitchers' Season 2

Former BharatPe managing director and co-founder, Ashneer Grover, has been roped in for the upcoming season of The Viral Fever's Pitchers. The successful entrepreneur became a household name after being part of Shark Tank India and was known for his fiery replies and for giving true, harsh feedback. So, fans are now excited to watch Grover in a new avatar in the OTT space.

Why does this story matter?

Grover has been in the news this year for various reasons, ranging from his appearance as a Shark in the reality show Shark Tank India to his feud with BharatPe.

Meanwhile, he also recently launched his book, Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups.

Pitchers, on the other hand, is a show about entrepreneurship, and fans are eagerly waiting for its new season.

'As long as Grover is there, it's not over'

In a promo for Pitchers, characters of Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar are seen inside a lift, expressing regret about not catching up with Grover. Grover then enters the scene, saying his famous Shark Tank India line, "Bhai, kya kar raha hai tu (Bro, what're you doing)?" Saying he recognizes talent, he adds, "As long as Grover is there, it's not over."

Take a look at the promo

Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !



Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India @TheViralFever #PitchersOnZee5 https://t.co/NOmdpuw9tx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 19, 2022

Grover's exclusion from 'Shark Tank India'

Grover also confirmed that he will be part of the series by sharing the promo on Twitter. A few months back, it was announced that Grover would not be part of Shark Tank India Season 2, and CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain has replaced him. Though the reason wasn't revealed, many believe that it is because of his feud with BharatPe and his subsequent resignation.

Cast of new season and plotline of the series

Meanwhile, the new Pitchers season will premiere on December 23 on ZEE5. The cast includes the three main protagonists and Gopal Dutt, too. While the first trailer did not show Jitendra Kumar, the cast reportedly has some new additions like Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, and Sikandar Kher. The series revolves around a group of engineers who quit their jobs to pursue their start-up venture.