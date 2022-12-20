Entertainment

Vijay's 'Varisu': Makers drop third single 'Soul of Varisu'

Vijay's 'Varisu': Makers drop third single 'Soul of Varisu'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 20, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

As the release of Vijay's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu aka Varisudu is around the corner, the makers are on a spree of promoting the movie. On Tuesday, they shared the third single. Titled Soul of Varisu, the melodious number, which comes in the voice of Chithra, narrates the love between a mother and her son. Here's more about the song and the movie.

Why does this story matter?

This film marks the first-ever bilingual drama of Vijay.

It is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, while Tollywood producer Dil Raju has bankrolled the project.

As the co-lead, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, who has a huge fanbase in the Telugu states.

So, this film has all the potential to launch Vijay in the Tollywood industry.

Hence, all updates are making the headlines.

All you need to know about the song

Varisu's music is arranged and composed by S Thaman, who gave several chartbusters in Tollywood. The Soul of Varisu's lyrics have been penned by Vivek. Since the makers have dropped the lyrical video, the visuals show some montages from the movie with the song's lyrics. So, we will have to wait sometime to see the actual visuals of the song.

Two other songs were released earlier

Before this, the makers released two songs namely Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy. Both songs are peppy numbers and have made it to the playlists of Kollywood fans. Meanwhile, it is reported that the audio tracks of the movie will be launched in a grand audio launch event that is expected to happen this month. But it has not been officially confirmed yet.

'Varisu' will clash with Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu'

Varisu, also starring Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Shaam in the lead roles, is gearing up for release on January 12. So, it will have stiff competition with Thunivu, which is also slated to be released on Pongal. Starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, Thunivu is a bank heist movie directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.