Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy his H&M merchandise

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 20, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Justin Bieber has accused clothing brand H&M of selling merchandise under his name without seeking his approval (Photo Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Clothing brand Henner & Maurits, popularly known as H&M is selling singer Justin Bieber's merchandise. However, the pop singer has asked his fans to not buy the "trash" merchandise from the brand. Wondering why? Well, he has accused the brand of selling merchandise under his name without his content. Here is everything you need to know about the accusation leveled by Bieber.

The clothing brand and the pop singer have collaborated once in the past. H&M had once sold one of Bieber's concert tour merchandise several years ago.

At present, the brand is selling a line of collections that include sweatshirts, hoodies, and T-shirts, all of which feature the singer's lyrics, likeness, and branding. Bieber has taken objection to the sale of merchandise, calling them "trash."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bieber put up a couple of Stories advising his fans against buying the merchandise that H&M has put up on sale. "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up on H&M...all without my permission and approval SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you, (sic)" he wrote, calling it "trash" in another Story.

H&M claimed it sought approval

According to media reports quoting a representative from H&M, the clothing brand, in its defense, said that before releasing the collection, it followed proper approval procedures. Meanwhile, the brand has been struggling with weak sales lately. However, it is aiming to double its sales in the next seven to eight years, by the end of the year 2030.

H&M has often found itself in the midst of controversies

The clothing brand is not new to controversies. Before Bieber alleged that the merchandise was released without seeking his consent, the brand found itself in trouble over its morals and ethics regarding the treatment of its employees. Various online reports in the past have accused it of violating the labor laws of its employees in China's Xinjiang province.