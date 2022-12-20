Entertainment

Originally a flop, Rajinikanth's 'Baba' becomes superhit on re-release

Rajinikanth's 'Baba' has become a superhit on re-release

Megastar Rajinikanth's Baba was re-released in theaters and the film went on to become a super hit at the Tamil box office. The film was originally released in 2002, and it was declared a flop then. This year it was re-released on his 72nd birthday on December 12. This movie was bankrolled by the megastar's own Lotus International banner back in 2002.

Why does this story matter?

Megastar Rajinikanth has attained demi-god status in Tamil cinema. The actor is loved for his portrayals on screen and his simplistic personality in real life.

In his long career, he has worked in many films across industries, some of his work was loved by viewers whereas some did not work at the box office. A re-released film becoming a money spinner is rare.

Makers now plan to increase number of screens

As per the makers, the movie has become a sensation with people waiting in long queues in front of the theaters. The producers are currently planning to increase the number of screens from 200 to 300. Also, the movie has started gaining traction in certain international cities too. The film has always been special to the Robot actor.

Story and cast of the film

The film is helmed by Suresh Krissna and revolves around a man who is primarily an atheist but gets a sudden spiritual power. The actor had himself written the story and the screenplay. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sivaji Shinde, Vijayakumar, and Goundamani. The music of the film was composed by the famous AR Rahaman.

Change in climax has been made

For the re-release, the movie was trimmed by 30 minutes and the climax was tweaked according to the present-day viewers' taste. The megastar is currently filming Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The film will also star Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. It is slated to release in April 2023. He will be next seen in his daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial Lal Salaam.