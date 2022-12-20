Entertainment

Mohit Raina squashes divorce rumors with wife Aditi Sharma

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 20, 2022, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma tied the knot on January 1 this year

Bollywood and TV actor Mohit Raina has broken the silence on rumors of separation from his wife Aditi Sharma. Calling the rumors "baseless," the actor cleared the air saying that they are going to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on January 1 in a low-key wedding and announced the same on social media. Read on to know more.

Couple currently celebrating wedding anniversary in Himachal Pradesh

Reacting to the rumors, Raina told in an interview with ETimes, "What rubbish. These rumors are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary." Several media portals reported that the couple has been facing trouble as he removed his wedding pictures from Instagram. So, his clarification comes at the right time to put an end to the rumors.

Raina explained why they don't follow each other on Instagram

The whole issue started when Raina and Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram. Speaking of this, he told Hindustan Times, "All the wedding pictures are intact. The reason we don't follow each other is that she is not from the industry and doesn't enjoy unwanted attention." He added that they decided to keep their private life protected and separate.

Raina earlier deleted (or archived) photos with Sharma

Fans also started speculating about their separation as Raina removed all his photos with Sharma. While the photos are available on Instagram now, it can be speculated that he archived them and later made them visible on his newsfeed. Until Tuesday, only one photo of Raina with Sharma was seen on his Instagram feed. But now it's clear that the couple is happily married.

Raina and Sharma shared their wedding photos in January

The actor, who is famed for Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, tied the knot with Sharma and announced it on Instagram. Back in January, he wrote, "Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one."