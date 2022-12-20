Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu-starrer 'Kuttey' trailer released

The trailer of Kuttey directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj was released on Tuesday and it looks quite gripping and promising. It marks the debut of Bhardwaj who is the son of ace director Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is a black comedy thriller and has an ensemble cast. Ever since its announcement, this film has been in buzz and fans are very eager for this film.

Why does this story matter?

This film has been in buzz for its poster and unique star cast. Bhardwaj Sr. made a caper film 12 years back starring Shahid Kapoor named Kaminey which was loved by the viewers.

Fans are very interested to see if his son can get the same flavor in his debut film. Maybe, this can be a spiritual sequel of Kaminey.

Story in a nutshell

The trailer opens with Arjun Kapoor standing in the middle of a jungle and all are pointing guns at him. The story revolves around three gangs that often cross paths while hunting for money. The film is about whose plan will be successful. Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! [Move aside scums, dogs have come] In cinemas 13th January."

Cast and crew of the film

The film has a stellar cast. Apart from Kapoor, it includes Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra. It is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, and T-Series honchos Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is shot by Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi and the music is done by Bhardwaj Sr. himself. The film is slated to release on January 13.

Tabu and Kapoor's take on the film

During the launch of the trailer, Tabu, a frequent collaborator of Bhardwaj Sr. spoke about Bhardwaj as a filmmaker. She revealed that her character was written for a male actor and was tweaked later. She also said that he is a different filmmaker than his father. Kapoor also spoke about his experience on working this film and how it was challenging to shoot.