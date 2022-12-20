Entertainment

#20YearsOfSaathiya: Revisiting Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji-starrer contemporary love story

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 20, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Saathiya' has completed 20 years since its release on December 20

Shaad Ali's Saathiya, starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles, has completed 20 years since its release. A contemporary love saga, it was the official Hindi remake of Alai Payuthey, Mani Ratnam's Tamil film which was released in 2000. On Saathiya's 20th anniversary, here are some reasons why it's earned cult status over all these years.

Released in 2002, Saathiya's name has been etched in the golden history of Indian cinema. Written by Mani Ratnam, it is a story of a couple who falls in love and elopes after their families refuse to get them married.

It then shows the hardships of their relationship, them re-realizing their love for one another, and how they make efforts to come back together.

The refreshing pair of Mukerji and Oberoi

As surprising as it may sound, Vivek Oberoi, who marked his Bollywood debut in 2002, wasn't the first choice for Saathiya. In fact, Ali wanted Abhishek Bachchan to play Aditya Sehgal. However, the role landed with Oberoi and the audience was thrilled to witness a refreshing pair. In fact, Ali himself was surprised to see the magic of their chemistry.

The magic of AR Rahman's music

From O Humdum Suniyo Re to Aye Udi Udi Udi and Chhalka Chhalka Re, Saathiya's album is just another fine example of AR Rahman's music. The film's songs continue to be at the top of the list for many listeners. Rahman's music was taken a notch higher by Gulzar's lyrics. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the film's songs resonated with everyone.

An unconventional love story

One of the reasons why Saathiya became a hit with the audience was its unconventional love story. Everything was not hunky dory in Aditya and Suhani's lives, reflecting on the lives of real-life couples who elope from their homes and realize that life's not how they thought it would be. The film also inspired couples to fight for their love, without losing hope.

Ratnam's screenplay

For the unversed, Ali assisted Ratnam on Dil Se. When he planned to direct a Hindi remake of Ratnam's Tamil film, he decided to get Ratnam on board for it. Just like the original, Saathiya also earned praise for how it narrated Aditya and Suhani's story. Ratnam kept the screenplay simple while taking the audience back and forth in the story through its flashbacks.