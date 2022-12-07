Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra speaks about pay parity, deep-rooted patriarchy in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra spoke about pay parity and patriarchal treatment during her initial days in Bollywood

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has been featured on the 2022 BBC 100 Women list, opened up about pay parity and patriarchal treatment in her initial Bollywood days during an interview with BBC. She also spoke about how male actors had special privileges on film sets in her earlier days. Notably, Chopra is one of the four Indians named on the coveted BBC list.

Why does this story matter?

Gender pay parity is an issue that exists in Bollywood and other industries, too. Many actors/celebrities have called out and condemned this culture, yet not much has changed.

Several female actors even faced boycotts because they demanded the same fees as their male co-stars.

Chopra might be just another actor speaking up about it, but it has definitely drawn more attention to the problem.

Chopra speaks about initial days in Bollywood

In a shocking revelation, Chopra told BBC she would get only 10% of what her male co-actors were paid in Bollywood. She added, "It [pay gap] is large...many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood." "My generation of female actors have definitely asked [for equal pay]... But we've not got it."

On patriarchy and male privileges

Chopra further spoke about the privileges a male actor would enjoy on sets and the deep-rooted patriarchy in Bollywood. Asked about pay parity in Hollywood, she mentioned the upcoming series Citadel will be her first project with a male co-lead (Richard Madden,) adding, "Well, the first time it's [pay parity] happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So I don't know going forward."

Upcoming projects featuring Chopra

Chopra finished shooting for Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the acclaimed Russo Brothers, earlier this year. She also has Love Again with Sam Heughan in the pipeline. As for Hindi films, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa which will go on floors soon Co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the movie is slated to release in 2023.