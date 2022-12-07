Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan roped in for 'Metro...In Dino'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 07, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

'Metro...In Dino' is an anthology to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu

Ace filmmaker Anurag Basu and leading producer Bhushan Kumar are set to join forces for an anthology titled Metro...In Dino, which is set to star Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The makers officially announced the project on Wednesday. Moreover, it will feature an ensemble star cast comprising Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaik.

Why does this story matter?

According to the makers, the upcoming anthology will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships in contemporary times.

With this project, audiences will be treated to a unique storyline.

Also, since the pairing of Roy Kapoor and Khan is a new one, this will give the views a fresh viewing experience.

Furthermore, the anthology is also making headlines since it features several top Bollywood artists.

Makers shared photos from the sets

A couple of photos from the sets of the movie were shared by the Kumar-led T-Series on Twitter. They featured Khan and Roy Kapur, along with music director Pritam, helmer Basu, and Kumar. Sharing the images, the makers wrote, "A dream team. Bringing to you #MetroInDino with this stellar team. Anurag Basu to direct this spectacle of a film, with music by Pritam Da!"

Check out these photos shared by makers

Elated to join hands with Basu again: Kumar

Speaking about the project, Kumar said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship." "We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro...In Dino... We are surely looking out for this one," he added.

Here's what the director said about the movie

Director Basu said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! I am glad to be collaborating with...Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!" About the story, he stated, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them."