Deepika becomes Rohit Shetty's 'Lady Singham'; all about 'Singham Again'

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 08, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Deepika Padukone to star Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Actor Deepika Padukone is set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. Shetty announced the third part of Singham which also marks the fifth film of his cop universe. In the previous Singham films, the women's roles were restricted to being the love interests of the titular character. Padukone is touted to play a more impactful role. Here's all we know.

Why does this story matter?

Franchise films or today as it is known as "universe" has been a proven formula for making commercially successful films. From Hollywood having Marvel Cinematic Universe to Ayan Mukherji's Astraverse, fans are in love with it.

Shetty's cop universe and Siddharth Anand's spy universe are the recent desi additions to it and fans cannot wait to witness the future projects.

First female cop in Shetty's universe

The Chennai Express actor is supposed to star as "Lady Singham" in Rohit Shetty's next. This will be marking the entry of the first female cop in Shetty's universe. The cop universe had Devgn playing Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh playing Sangram Bhalerao, and Akshay Kumar playing Veer Sooryavanshi. Padukone in a typical Rohit Shetty action drama will be a treat for viewers.

Shooting details and previous collaborations

Not much is revealed about Padukone's character or the film but it is supposed to go on floors in April 2023. The duo collaborated for Chennai Express which also starred Shah Rukh Khan a decade back in 2013. Shetty is the poster boy of commercial masala films in Bollywood. It will be interesting to see Padukone being a boss lady in a Shetty directorial.

At the work front

Padukone has Pathaan lined up co-starring Khan and John Abraham. Reportedly, she has a cameo in Atlee's Jawan. She also has Fighter and Project K. Shetty is gearing up for his Christmas release Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and many more. He is also working on his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's web series Indian Police Force starring Siddharth Malhotra.