#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at the different types of sequels in films

To put it simply, a sequel refers to the continuation of the primary story. Usually, sequels retain the same characters (if not the same actors) and the same primary setting/mood, even though the story may be somewhat detached and divorced from the first part. There are different offshoots and types of sequels which contribute to the narrative's development. Let's look at some of them.

Direct sequels often employ the same actors in all parts

The easiest to understand, a direct sequel starts from where the first part left off and usually, if not always, employs the same actors to lend a degree of authenticity and realism. This also helps the viewers in connecting with the story. Some Hindi examples include Phir Hera Pheri and Drishyam 2, which were the sequels of Hera Pheri and Drishyam, respectively.

How is a spiritual sequel any different?

A spiritual sequel is the one where the makers retain the flavor and often the characters of the original, but it may not have a direct co-relation to the previous installments. For instance, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise is a prominent example. While the characters exist in the same cinematic universe, the story is always fresh and new cast additions are also the norm.

What kind of a sequel is 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

The legacy sequel, as the name suggests, builds upon the iconic legacy of an old show or film, and casts the same actor(s) in key roles. Since the makers go for a sequel, it also wipes out the possibility of any backlash that they may have faced had they gone for the oft-criticized remake instead. A recent example is Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Meanwhile, spin-offs focus on one character or story exclusively

A term that has garnered prominence after the rise of OTT, spin-offs exclusively focus on one or more characters. A spin-off is described as "a variety of sequels that allows substantial creative freedom and is set in the same fictional universe as the original work, but with unrelated plots, and sometimes unrelated characters." For instance, there are around six Game of Thrones spin-offs happening.

What does a prequel entail?

Another popular cinematic device, a prequel "is a narrative work released after an existing story but consisting of events that take place before the original story." They are used to "build backstory, reboot characters, expand characters and explore their origins." Cruella (2021), Prometheus (2012), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and the Star Wars series are some notable examples from Hollywood.

Director Shetty has also weaved a cinematic universe

Relatively a new phenomenon in India, cinematic universes don't exactly qualify as sequels per se but criss-cross storylines and characters nonetheless. For instance, Shetty has weaved a cop universe through his Singham franchise, and we may also see the Golmaal team in his upcoming film Cirkus. Such ideas help massively in drawing audiences to the theaters since there's something for everyone!

Which is your favorite Hindi film franchise?

Some of the most successful Indian films that have turned into money-spinning series include Yash Raj Films's Dhoom series, Shetty's Singham and Golmaal franchises, and Indra Kumar's Dhamaal series. Mohit Suri's Ek Villain/Ek Villain Returns may also be well on its way to becoming a franchise. All eyes are also on Hera Pheri 3, expected to go on floors sometime next year.