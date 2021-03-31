Game of Thrones will be back soon, only this time in the avatar of a stage play. Creator of Game of Thrones George RR Martin is developing a play based on his famous book series A Song of Ice and Fire, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier, Martin had signed a lucrative five-year deal with HBO, the network which aired the series.

Premiere The play is coming to Broadway in 2023

The live-stage event will be showcased at Broadway in New York, West End in London, and Australia sometime in 2023. Tim Lawson and Simon Painter, known for The Illusionists show, will be producing the play in partnership with Kilburn Live. Martin will work alongside celebrated playwright Duncan MacMillan, known most notably for his stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Characters A couple of 'GoT' favorite-characters will be making a comeback

The play will be a prequel set 16 years before the events shown in HBO's Game of Thrones. Fans would get a chance to revisit popular characters like Ned Stark, Robert Baratheon, and Jaime Lannister. Some of the other characters that the fans can expect to see are Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Barristan Selmy, Lyanna Stark, Arthur Dayne, and Oberyn Martell.

Spoilers The play will focus on 'The Great Tourney at Harrenhal'

The play will be weaved around a crucial moment in the history of Westeros — The Great Tourney at Harrenhal. The tournament has been referred to during the series many times and in Martin's novels. This tournament was held over 10 days and by the end, Prince Rhaegar publicly declared his love for Lyanna Stark. Robert Baratheon's rebellion followed and the Targaryens were overthrown.

Awards 'Game of Thrones' won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards