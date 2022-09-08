Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar quits 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 08, 2022

The new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is set to premiere on Saturday.

As fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are waiting for its new season on Saturday, it is being reported that comedian Chandan Prabhakar will no longer be a part of the show. Apparently, he has decided to take a break from it. Reports further added that the makers and the cast members have not found a middle ground when it comes to remuneration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kapil Sharma Show, a towering name in the Hindi talk-show space, is known for catapulting Kapil Sharma's stardom.

Before Prabhakar, it was reported that Krushna Abhishek, who is also popular among the show's fans, has stepped down.

Bharti Singh, too, has announced that her presence will be less in the upcoming season and she won't make regular appearances in it.

Information What roles did Prabhakar play on the show?

Prabhakar, who has a whole set of fans, is known for playing "Chandu the chai wala." He has played several other roles such as havaldar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, and Raju. Though there are no official announcements about his exit, it is being reported that there are no particular reasons for his decision to exit other than wanting to take a break.

Information New members to join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Though it has disappointed the fans to see the most-loved cast members quitting the show, several other celebrities are set to join the new season. This includes Srishty Rode, Srikant Maski, Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, and Ishtiyak Khan to name a few. Along with them, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh will also be a part of the upcoming season.

Updates New season to have a makeover

About the upcoming season, it was reported by Pinkvilla that the makers have given the show a makeover. The website quoted a source as saying, "The new season will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it." The show will air on the Sony TV channel every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm.

