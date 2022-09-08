Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha' trailer plunges Saif, Hrithik in deadly morality battle

Sep 08, 2022

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha was released on Thursday (September 8) amidst tremendous fanfare and hype. It's the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action-thriller of the same name that emerged as a stupendous success down South. Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri has helmed and written both versions. The film is heading toward a theatrical release on September 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

There is a lot riding on Vikram Vedha since the original was a blockbuster success and Vijay Sethupathi, in particular, was acclaimed immensely for his role as Vedha.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the remake will live up to the original's repute.

Hrithik Roshan will essay the character of the devilish gangster Vedha while Ali Khan will play the conscientious cop Vikram.

Trailer More than anything else, powerful background score stands out

The 2:51-minute-long trailer begins in a traditional dastangoi way, a hark back to Betaal Pacheesi. The trailer is fueled by a potent background score that heightens its grave mood; it's also the unifying factor that ties the entire clip together. Radhika Apte appears briefly and though she only says one dialogue, by the looks of it, she thankfully hasn't been reduced to a crutch.

Takeaways Roshan takes the cake as the ghastly, remorseless gangster Vedha

We finally hear something from Ali Khan (he had no lines in the teaser) and he looks terrific as a cop committed to a cause. Roshan looks menacing as the remorseless gangster who has never known an iota of mercy in his life. The trailer locks the two in a head-on battle and underlines the virtues (or the lack thereof) that define the two.

Personal Did Roshan's accent remind you of 'Super 30'?

Though Roshan looks deliciously devilish and seems to have outdone himself in the action department, his UP/Bihar accent is an immediate reminder of his character from Super 30. We hope that won't take the edge off his intense, cold-blooded avatar in Vikram Vedha.

Information Know more about cast, crew of 'Vikram Vedha'

The film will reunite Apte with her Sacred Games and Baazaar co-star Ali Khan. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Satyadeep Misra, and Sharib Hashmi. Parvez Shaikh (Bang Bang) has supervised the stunts, while Vishal-Shekhar and Sam CS have handled the music department. Benazir Ali Fida (Special OPS) and Manoj Muntashir (Baahubali franchise) have penned the dialogues. Notably, Vikram Vedha is Roshan's 25th film.