#HusbandGoals: Vicky danced for 45 minutes to cheer up Katrina

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 08, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter took part in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan.'

The latest episode of the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan saw the attendance of actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter as the guests. In one of the segments of the show, the guests spoke about their personal lives and careers. Kaif recalled the time when her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal made her laugh when she was unwell.

Why does this story matter?

Kaif was recovering from COVID-19 when the incident happened

Recalling the time when she was recovering from COVID-19 during her birthday, Kaif said that Kaushal sensed she wasn't having a good time. She said, "On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with COVID-19." "Vicky could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch," she added.

Details Kaushal danced for 45 minutes on all of her songs

"He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down and stopped dancing," Kaif said. Describing the incident further, she said, "Everyone was like, 'How does he know every step?' The steps weren't perfect but he just got the vibe and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh."

Know about the upcoming projects of Kaif

The Sooryavanshi actor has three films in her kitty in various stages of production. This includes Phone Bhoot co-starring Chaturvedi and Khatter, which has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi directed by Sriram Raghavan. Kaif's film with Salman Khan, Tiger 3 is gearing up for release on April 21, 2023. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.