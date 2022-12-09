Entertainment

A look at 'Salaam Venky,' 'Vadh,' 'Maarrich' box office prediction

A look at 'Salaam Venky,' 'Vadh,' 'Maarrich' box office prediction

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 09, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

'Salaam Venky' is clashing with 'Maarrich' and 'Vadh' at the box office on Friday

Last Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero was released in the theaters, receiving a dismal response at the box office. This Friday, not one but three Hindi films are clashing at the ticket window—Salaam Venky, Maarrich, and Vadh. Among the three, Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky is expected to earn big. Take a look at the box office prediction of the three films.

'Salaam Venky'

Starring Kajol in the lead, Salaam Venky helmed by actor-producer Revathy, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. An emotional drama of a mother-son duo, the film is said to be inspired by real life. Per reports, made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, the film is expected to have an opening of around Rs. 6 crore to Rs. 7 crore.

'Maarrich'

Dhruv Lather's Maarrich, starring Tusshar Kapoor in the lead role along with Seerat Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rahul Dev among others, will reportedly be released over 2,300 screens, worldwide. Made roughly on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, the film could earn around Rs. 3 crore on its first day at the ticket window in all languages.

'Vadh'

Helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, Vadh stars actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. With the lack of promotions for the film, Vadh is expected to earn a meager amount of money. A low-budget film, it may collect Rs. 15 lakh on its opening day, reportedly. The thriller is also expected to receive good reviews from critics.

'An action Hero'

Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer An Action Hero has entered into its second week at the box office. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film was released on December 2. On Thursday, it reportedly earned Rs. 85 lakh, taking its domestic collection to Rs. 9.58 crore, per the reports. Due to its poor performance, the film may soon be replaced in the theaters.