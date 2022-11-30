Entertainment

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar breaks silence

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 30, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Ayesha Omar spoke about her alleged link-up with cricketer Shoaib Malik

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar spoke about her alleged link-up with cricketer Shoaib Malik. Rumors were rife that Malik's marriage with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is in dire straits and speculations became stronger after Mirza posted a cryptic post on Instagram. Later, the rumors were called baseless as Malik wished his wife on social media reassuring fans that they are still together.

Why does this story matter?

Sania Mirza and Malik are sports icons in the respective countries they represent. They have always been in news either for their sporting performances or their marriage.

The couple's marriage raised a few eyebrows back in 2010 when they got hitched. Their wedding was attended by many celebrities and politicians from both India and Pakistan.

The couple is loved by their fans.

Omar's response to the alleged link-up

Recently an Instagram user asked Omar if she was marrying Malik and the actor replied to the fan saying that she has no plans to marry him. She also stated that Malik was very happy with his wife and she respects both of them. Omar emphasized Malik is just a good friend and said, "...friendships exist in this world too."

A photoshoot led to link-up speculations

The link-up rumors of Omar and Malik happened because the duo had a photo shoot in 2021. Their sizzling chemistry was seen in those photos together. Netizens dug those photos up from the old shoot to support their theory of the alleged affair. Omar being an actor is currently working on Dhai Chaal and has Money Back Guarantee in her kitty.

Photoshoot of Malik and Omar

Meanwhile, couple will be seen on 'The Mirza Malik Show'

While rumors were abuzz that Malik-Mirza had called it quits, an OTT platform shared a poster of a show called The Mirza Malik Show featuring the duo earlier this month. Even if details about their personal equation remain under the surface, fans will be able to see the couple on this chat show soon, as and when it debuts on Urduflix.