Entertainment

Sania-Shoaib's 'The Mirza Malik Show': Impending divorce or publicity stunt?

Sania-Shoaib's 'The Mirza Malik Show': Impending divorce or publicity stunt?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 14, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about 'The Mirza Malik Show'

For the past few days, fans of the celebrity sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been dealing with uncertainty. Rumors were abuzz that the pair has called it quits and is going to get divorced. Neither directly addressed the reports. But an OTT platform's recent post about a show, The Mirza Malik Show, featuring the duo has baffled netizens. What's the truth?

Post This social media post led to all speculations

The entire fiasco began when OTT service provider Urduflix posted a poster of the talk show that featured the married couple together. Mirza was seen resting her hand on Shoaib Malik's shoulder as a window in the backdrop featured Burj Khalifa. The couple currently lives in Dubai. The post further announced that The Mirza Malik Show was soon going to debut on the platform.

Instagram Post Check out the post here

Instagram post A post shared by urduflixofficial on November 14, 2022 at 4:20 pm IST

Reaction Some celebrated show, others lambasted couple for 'publicity stunt'

As soon as the post was uploaded on Saturday, fans swarmed the comments. While some took the show's announcement to be an indication that the pair was still going strong, others saw it differently. "If rumors of divorce were a publicity stunt for [The Mirza Malik Show]..it's completely horrible and pathetic," wrote an Instagram user. However, there is more to what meets the eye.

Analysis But what is actually cooking?

While Urduflix tagged both stars, neither Mirza nor Malik took to their social media handles to promote the show. And, this is despite both sportspersons regularly posting about other promotional activities. Another intriguing factor is that Malik had announced the show way back in December 2021. So, is the OTT platform simply trying to benefit off the ongoing buzz? We can only speculate.

Twitter Post Malik had announced show way back in December 2021

- Looking forward to do the #TheMirzaMalikShow on #UrduFlix, it will be an intersting one with @MirzaSania, any guesses what will the guest lineup be like?? Who all do you want us to interview from Pakistan India ??#TheMirzaMalikShow pic.twitter.com/pCprNsP0PX — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 11, 2021

Background Malik was reported to have cheated on Mirza

Earlier this month, Mirza's Instagram Story about "broken hearts" had provided fuel to media reports suggesting all was not well in the Mirza-Malik household. Pakistani media outlets reported that Malik allegedly cheated on Mirza and they are living separately for some time now. The couple had jointly celebrated their son Izhaan just a few days ago. Mirza and Malik tied the knot in 2010.