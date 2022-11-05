Fans storm Twitter asking SRK for 'Don 3' updates
Shah Rukh Khan came bearing surprises for his fans on Saturday afternoon. The megastar shared on Twitter that he had some time to spare and would love to answer his fans' questions. Within no time, thousands of Twitter users bombarded the platform with different quirky, personal, and professional questions. However, one query immediately turned into a Twitter trend, "When is Don 3 coming?"
- SRK has exceeded expectations every time he has played a gray character.
- Some examples, besides the Don series, include Baazigar, Darr, and Duplicate.
- Don (2006) was a remake of the 1978 film that was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, and though remakes have a notorious reputation for being a "lazy copy" of the original, both Don and Don 2 (2011) were critically and commercially acclaimed.
Several fans asked SRK the same question about Don 3. One wrote, "Sir I am your big fan. Thank you for Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. But when will you announce Don 3?" Another tweeted, "Please at least let us know if Don 3 is even happening or not." Some shared SRK's famous dialogues from the classic Don franchise and said they would "keep asking."
Director-writer Farhan Akhtar has spoken in interviews about how he is repeatedly asked for an update on Don 3 from fans everywhere. This came to pass yet again in June when his friend and business partner Ritesh Sidhwani shared a photo that showed the actor--filmmaker-singer working on a script in his study room. This triggered speculations that perhaps Akhtar is finally developing Don 3!
On January 25, 2023, SRK will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. It is part of Yash Raj Film's spy-thriller universe and co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On June 2 next year, he will headline Atlee's Jawan, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. This is Atlee's first collaboration with SRK. His last 2023 release will be Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki—co-starring Taapsee Pannu—on Decenber 22.