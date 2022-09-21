Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 21 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 21, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that has amassed a sizable fan base in India due to its enhanced graphics as well as a rewards redemption program. It offers players numerous opportunities to win a range of exciting in-game items using redeemable codes. These freebies can help players perform better on the battlefield and advance to higher rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021. The game's enormous popularity among players is largely attributed to its graphics, engaging gameplay, and frequent updates.

In addition, the creators frequently offer redemption codes to players, allowing them to access additional in-game items like new characters, skins, weapons, and more for free.

Players can improve their gaming experience with the aid of these bonuses.

Details Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Players can claim multiple codes but every code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 21 can be used to get diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more for free. The alphanumeric codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed using the Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for September 21

The Free Fire MAX codes listed below can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption website. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF11-WFNP-P956, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Head to the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Google, Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.