'Ponniyin Selvan': Have makers locked release date for sequel?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 05, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' was released on September 30

As we wait for the makers of Ponniyin Selvan I to announce the release date of its sequel, it is now being reported the franchise's second installment will be released on April 28, 2023. An official announcement is expected to be made soon by the team. The first part of the Mani Ratnam-helmed duology was released on September 30. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

PS-I features an ensemble of acclaimed stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and "Jayam" Ravi, to name a few.

The Ponniyin Selvan franchise's first part ended with a crucial twist, which will be revealed in the sequel. The second role played by Rai Bachchan and a few other important character introductions are expected to be made in the second part.

Details When Karthi spilled the beans about the second part

To recall, Karthi had earlier hinted at the release date of the second part. Back in October, megastar Kamal Haasan watched Ponniyin Selvan I and organized a press conference with some of the film's actors. During the interaction, Haasan lauded the team and said, "I wish they had played Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2." Karthi responded, saying, "It will be out in eight months, sir."

Collection How did the film perform at the box office?

The two-part franchise was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500cr. The first part recently touched the Rs. 500cr mark at the global box office, recovering both installments' budgets. Reportedly, PS-I is now the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2022 and fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of all time. The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently and has been receiving a good response.

Information All you need to know about the cast and crew

Besides the aforementioned actors, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise features Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Parthiban Radhakrishnan in important roles. AR Rahman composed its music, while Ravi Varman cranked the camera. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan co-wrote the script. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies produced the historical fiction based on the 1950s Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.