'Connect' review: Neat horror movie you shouldn't miss

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 22, 2022, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Nayanthara's 'Connect' hit the theaters on Thursday

After setting a strong foot in the horror genre with Maya and Game Over, Ashwin Saravanan is back in the game with Nayanthara's latest outing, Connect. The film manages to generate thrills even with fewer jump scares. A pure horror drama, what makes the watching experience delightful is the non-inclusion of unwanted humor or drama. Read our complete review of the movie.

What is the film all about?

The film opens by introducing the central character Anna (Haniya Nafisa), her mother Susan (Nayanthara), her doctor-father Joseph (Vinay), and Susan's father Arthur (Sathyaraj). The COVID-19 pandemic breaks and Joseph goes to the hospital and stays there to be able to take care of the virus-infected patients. While Susan and Anna are left alone at home, Anna gets possessed by a satanic spirit.

Narrative engages the audience and grows steadily

The best part about the movie is the narrative. There is no hurry and everything happens at a slow pace. Be it the possession of Anna, the way she realizes that she is possessed, or the ultimate scene when Susan comes to know about the possession, everything happens organically. There is only a handful of jump scares, and those ARE scary!

Almost all shots look like first-person shots

Another aspect that makes the movie stand out is the way it has been shot by Manikantan Krishnamachary. The cinematography makes it look like a first-person shot as the whole movie happens during the lockdown and the conversations between the central characters happen via video calls. So, when the camera moves, it takes the audience along, making the whole experience all the more authentic.

Nafisa outshines a mighty Nayanthara

Nayanthara convinces us as the worried mother of an angry teen. When she learns about the possession, her character transformation happens in a jiffy and she makes it believable. Nevertheless, debut actor Nafisa is the star of the show. Her expressions and minute nuances add more authenticity to the movie. Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher also make their brief presence noticed.

Verdict: Must watch on the big screens

Some extremely scary moments happen suddenly catching you off guard. And when those happen, it will make you scream and startle. Watching it on OTT might not give you the same experience as a theatrical viewing. The makers billed the film as a no-interval movie, but there was a pause in the middle, which was disappointing. We are going with 4/5 stars.