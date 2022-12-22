Entertainment

Netflix's 'Wednesday' enters Nielsen's Streaming Top 10

Netflix's 'Wednesday' enters Nielsen's Streaming Top 10

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 22, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

'Wednesday' has entered Nielsen's Streaming Top 10

Tim Burton's Wednesday has been a smashing hit ever since its release on Netflix. The series has broken many records and the recent record is just another feather on the cap. It has entered Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 list. The Jenna Ortega-led young adult mystery thriller series has received positive responses from both critics and viewers. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The format of the Addams family shows was different in the 1992 animated series and the 1998 live-action series.

The new series does not follow the problem-of-the-week format. Instead, it follows a season-long supernatural mystery along the lines of Stranger Things or The Hardy Boys.

Hence, this new take has attracted newer viewers to the franchise. This makes it a perfect holiday horror watch.

Probable chance to stay in the charts next week, too

Apart from making it to the prestigious list, Wednesday ranked at the No. 1 position in the Streaming Top 10 with 6B watch minutes. Wednesday is followed by Dead to Me with over 1.4B watch minutes and 1899 (over 1.1B watch minutes). The series will rake up more numbers given the fact that it's a festive week in the upcoming week—Christmas and New Year.

It recorded second biggest week of streaming

The series achieved the 6B watch minute feat during the November 21-27 watch window. It was available for only the last five days during this window. This marks the second biggest week of streaming recorded by Nielsen, the first one being Stranger Things which touched 7.2B minutes. Some other shows on this all-time list are Tiger King, Dahmer, and Ozark, reported Variety.

Storyline of the series

The story is set at a time when Wednesday is expelled from her school and her parents Gomez and Morticia (Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively) send her to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts where they fell in love. This is director Burton's first television work in four decades and he does justice in bringing the characters alive on screen.