Netflix's Basic with Ads plan goes live: Check price, features

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 04, 2022, 04:57 pm 3 min read

Netflix has finally succumbed to the lure of ads. The streaming giant's much-anticipated ad-supported tier is now live. Dubbed 'Netflix Basic with Ads,' it is now available in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the UK, and the US. The plan should come to India as well, but the company is yet to make any announcement about that.

Netflix with ads - something we thought we'd never see has become a reality. Well, it is the present reality that has forced the streaming giant to launch an ad-supported tier.

Increased competition and subscriber losses earlier this year put the company in this position.

Its success will depend on how users will receive it. We'll know about that sooner than later.

Netflix Basic with Ads was first rolled out in Canada and Mexico on November 1. It will be launched in Spain on November 10. In the US, the ad-supported tier costs $6.99/month (around Rs. 600). On the other hand, the ad-free Basic plan is priced at $9.99/month (roughly Rs. 800). Both new and existing customers can choose to subscribe to the plan.

On Netflix Basic with Ads, there will be an average of 4-5 minutes of ads every hour. Ads will be 15-30 seconds long. They will appear before (preroll) and during (midroll) the things you watch. According to The Verge, there is no consistency in the midroll ads. Netflix wants to keep the frequency cap tight to reduce repetitions.

The ads on Netflix Basic with Ads can be paused. However, you can't skip them. On the top-right corner, there will be a countdown that shows how long the ad break is. You won't be able to download content for watching them online. Also, the ad-supported tier won't work on every device, including Apple TV and PlayStation 3.

In Netflix Basic with Ads, you'll be able to stream movies and TV shows in 720p quality. Unfortunately, the complete Netflix catalog is not available with the ad-supported tier. The company said that a "limited" number of titles (about 5-10% depending on the country) won't be available due to "licensing restrictions." There will be a lock icon on shows you can't watch.

If the Netflix Basic with Ads plan is live in your country, you can either subscribe as a new member or make a switch from your existing account. Signing up as a new subscriber is the same as you would do for any other plan. To switch, log in to your account. Then go to 'Plan Details' and choose 'Change Plan.'