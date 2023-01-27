Entertainment

OTT: 'Dhamaka' to 'Shotgun Wedding,' perfect weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 27, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

OTT weekend watchlist is here!

Time flies fast and before you realize we would like to burst the bubble that this is the last week of the first month of 2023. As we battle mid-week work stress and maybe book our tickets for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, here's your perfect OTT weekend watchlist. We have got you covered as usual! Check out the OTT releases.

'An Action Hero'

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer action thriller was one of the anticipated films of 2022. Khurrana had Midas touch pre-pandemic but his films have not worked that well in the post-pandemic scenario. It is helmed by Anirudh Iyer. This film also received a lukewarm response from viewers and will start streaming on Netflix on Friday (January 27).

'Dhamaka'

The Ravi Teja starrer action-comedy is true to its title for being a literal dhamaka (blast). The Telugu film was a money spinner at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. The film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and also stars Sreeleela. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and it's perfect family/friends watch material.

'Black Sunshine Baby'

The Nilesh Maniyar-directed documentary revolves around the life of Aisha Chaudhary, the terminally ill kid who inspired many through her writings and art. The documentary focuses on her life, parents, and family. It's a real-life take and is different from Shonali Bose's A Sky Is Pink which was a fictional drama based on this family. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Narvik'

This Norwegian film is a historical drama set against the backdrop of World War II. It revolves around the first defeat of Adolf Hitler. Even though it received mixed reviews from critics, the movie is worth a watch. Currently, the Erik Skjoldbjaerg directorial is streaming on Netflix and it is a perfect weekend watch for Contemporary History geeks.

'Shotgun Wedding'

The American rom-com infused with great action is a splendid weekend watch. It stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The film initially made it to the theaters on December 28, 2022. The movie revolves around a destination wedding that leads to a hostage situation. It is helmed by Jason Moore. The film premieres on Lionsgate Play and Amazon Prime Video on Friday.