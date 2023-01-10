Entertainment

New 'Ant-Man' trailer released; MCU's Phase 5 begins!

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 10, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with its fifth phase and they recently released the trailer of the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday (Tuesday in India). As per director Peyton Reed's promise, the new trailer looks indeed epic and the film is slated to release on February 17, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel Studios is one of the most famous production companies that have produced some amazing films. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes and impeccable storytelling.

The new Ant-Man film marks the start of Phase 5 of the titles and the future projects look equally exciting and promising.

Initiation of Phase 5

The Paul Rudd starrer will mark the introduction of Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors. Kang is attributed as MCU's most powerful villain. The character was mentioned onscreen in Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki where Majors appeared as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang.

Cast of the film

The film marks the return of protagonists Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. The cast also includes Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Katy O'Brian, Michael Douglas, Bill Murray, and David Dastmalchian. They will be exploring the Quantum Realm and embarking on a new adventure. Randall Park will reprise his role as the FBI agent Jimmy Woo and Gregg Turkington will return to the role of Dale.

Introduction of MODOK and Kang

The trailer revolves around the protagonists and their families exploring the Quantum Realm, and their journey within that. Apart from Kang, the trailer also shows MODOK, a classic Marvel Comic villain. Though not much has been revealed the fans speculate that the original Ant-Man villain Corey Stoll has been roped in to play the character. This marks MODOK's debut in MCU.

Know the people behind the screen

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard's Marvel Studios, whereas the story is written by Jeff Loveness. It has been shot by William Pope and the music is done by Christophe Beck. The VFX-heavy film is edited by Adam Gerstel and Laura Jennings. The sci-fi adventure movie is set to be released next month and fans are eagerly waiting.