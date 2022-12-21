Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office: Steady ride continues

Dec 21, 2022

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released on December 16

Hollywood epic drama Avatar: The Way of Water maintained its footfalls on Tuesday after seeing a slight drop on Monday. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs. 14-16cr at the Indian box office. It is expected that the numbers will increase over the weekend, as there hasn't been any significant drop on Tuesday. The James Cameron directorial was released on December 16.

Why does this story matter?

The sequel of the epic drama returned to the big screens after a long wait of 13 years.

Since the movie has a huge fan following across the world, the buzz has been extremely high ever since it was announced.

Meanwhile, the third, fourth, and fifth parts of the movie are expected to be released in the years 2024, 2026, and 2028.

Will the film touch Rs. 200 crore mark this week?

It is estimated that the film would have made Rs. 156cr in India so far. Until Monday, it collected Rs. 140cr, and till Sunday, its collection stood at around Rs. 130cr. With these steady footfalls, it is expected that the film will touch the Rs. 200cr mark by the end of this week. Since the Christmas holidays are coming up, footfall will increase.

South Indian theaters continued to refuse to screen the movie

The film's Indian collection has taken a toll as several theaters in South India have decided not to screen Avatar: The Way of Water. The makers have reportedly demanded a 70% share of the ticket sale compared to the usual 50% share. In Tamil Nadu, only the screens in multiplexes are showing the film, while standalone cinema halls are reportedly not showing the sequel.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' cast and crew, film's formats

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh, and Cliff Curtis have played the lead roles in Avatar: The Way of Water. The film was released in various formats including 2D, 3D, 3D ScreenX, 4DX 3D, and IMAX 3D. In India, the sequel was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Its OTT details are not out yet.